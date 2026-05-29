Eye-watering cost of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium revamp explained

The Emirates Stadium is one of the largest football stadiums in England and is only 20 years old - but Arsenal are set to throw a tonne of money at bringing it up to date nonetheless.

Arsenal made the move from Highbury in 2006, with the Emirates Stadium helping to set the new standard for prestigious new-builds in the 21st century.

But the club are now planning to add around 20,000 seats to its current official 60,704 capacity following their Premier League title triumph - at an estimated cost of around £500m.

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Arsenal's £500m Emirates Stadium headache spelt out

Stan Kroenke has ambitious plans for the Emirates Stadium

Club owner Stan Kroenke recently discussed the planned renovations, saying: “There’s some character that I want to make sure we’re preserving and bringing back to the ground as well. I think we can do that in a very elegant manner that’s really to the benefit of Arsenal.

"We do this stuff in the States in our facilities and our teams. We take great pride in it so I think we have a chance to come over and really give the Arsenal supporters an elevated matchday experience from where they are right now."

The Emirates Stadium was state of the art in 2006 - but has now fallen slightly behind (Image credit: Getty Images)

No formal permission has yet been granted, but Josh Kroenke has confirmed that talks are underway, led by chief executive Richard Garlick.

With 100,000 fans sitting on a season ticket wait list, Arsenal see the potential expansion as a potentially valuable source of future revenue - but there's more to it than that.

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One factor is that what was cutting-edge and innovative in 2006 has now been gazumped by more recent stadium developments - most notably, in this case, Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium less than four miles away. That means there is more competition for alternative uses of the stadium like conferences, combat sports and concerts.

So how do Arsenal solve that, and why is it so expensive? YouTuber Sabrina Builder explains the thinking in an excellent video, detailing why Arsenal's proposed expansion would be estimated to cost even more than the £390m the stadium cost in the first place.

Why Arsenal is spending £500M to fix a "Perfect" Stadium - YouTube Watch On

The issue, fundamentally, is that the Emirates Stadium was originally built to fit a very tight and specific floorplan and was never intended to be expanded.