How to watch Leeds United live streams from anywhere

If you’re a big Leeds United fan, or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Leeds game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Leeds United: Next Fixture Fixture: Leeds vs Brentford

Leeds vs Brentford Date: Saturday, 21 March

Saturday, 21 March Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET

8pm GMT / 4pm ET Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)

Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The Whites remain one of the biggest football clubs in Northern England and are back in the Premier League after several seasons moving between the Championship and the top flight.

With Daniel Farke at the helm, they will be eager to secure their Premier League status in 2025/26 and provide their fans with a memorable cup run.

Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Leeds United in the 2025/26 season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leeds United: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition UK Stream US Stream March 21 Brentford Premier League Sky Sports USA Network April 5 West Ham FA Cup BBC iPlayer (FREE) ESPN Select April 13 Man United Premier League Sky Sports USA Network

Watch Leeds United from anywhere

Away from home and want to watch Leeds? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Whites. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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How to watch Leeds United live streams in the UK

Leeds' 38 Premier League games will be broadcast on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports in the UK with only 3pm kick-offs unavailable due to the 3pm blackout.

FA Cup games will similarly be on TNT Sports or BBC iPlayer (FREE) while Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast on Sky Sports.

Watch Leeds United on Sky Sports Sky Sports has a strong offering for Leeds fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Leeds United on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Leeds United in the US

In the U.S., you can stream Leeds United's Premier League matches on Peacock or USA Network. For FA Cup fixtures, an ESPN Select subscription is required, while Paramount+ is the destination for Carabao Cup coverage.

Watch Leeds United on Peacock Roughly half of all Leeds United's games will be shown on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year. Read more Read less ▼