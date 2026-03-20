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How to watch Leeds United live streams from anywhere

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Your guide to watching every Leeds United game this season

A Leeds United badge on a corner flag at Elland Road before the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road on August 9, 2023 in Leeds, England.
(Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
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If you’re a big Leeds United fan, or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Leeds game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Leeds United: Next Fixture

  • Fixture: Leeds vs Brentford
  • Date: Saturday, 21 March
  • Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET
  • Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)
  • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

With Daniel Farke at the helm, they will be eager to secure their Premier League status in 2025/26 and provide their fans with a memorable cup run.

Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Leeds United in the 2025/26 season.

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Leeds United: Upcoming Fixtures

Date

Opponent

Competition

UK Stream

US Stream

March 21

Brentford

Premier League

Sky Sports

USA Network

April 5

West Ham

FA Cup

BBC iPlayer (FREE)

ESPN Select

April 13

Man United

Premier League

Sky Sports

USA Network

Watch Leeds United from anywhere

Away from home and want to watch Leeds? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Whites. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPNWorld's best VPN serviceFast, secure, easy to use✅ Unblocks Streaming ServicesFree Amazon gift card

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🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Streaming Services
🎁 Free Amazon gift card

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How to watch Leeds United live streams in the UK

Leeds' 38 Premier League games will be broadcast on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports in the UK with only 3pm kick-offs unavailable due to the 3pm blackout.

FA Cup games will similarly be on TNT Sports or BBC iPlayer (FREE) while Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast on Sky Sports.

Watch Leeds United on Sky Sports

Watch Leeds United on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has a strong offering for Leeds fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

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Watch Leeds United on TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch Leeds United on TNT Sports and Discovery+

You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

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Watch Leeds United in the US

In the U.S., you can stream Leeds United's Premier League matches on Peacock or USA Network. For FA Cup fixtures, an ESPN Select subscription is required, while Paramount+ is the destination for Carabao Cup coverage.

Watch Leeds United on Peacock

Watch Leeds United on Peacock

Roughly half of all Leeds United's games will be shown on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

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Stream Leeds United on USA Network

Stream Leeds United on USA Network

All Leeds' Premier League games not on Peacock will appear on USA Network. To watch these game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV (free trial), Sling TV or Fubo.

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Watch Leeds in the FA Cup on ESPN Select

Watch Leeds in the FA Cup on ESPN Select

You can tune into Leeds United's FA Cup games via ESPN Select, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

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Watch Leeds in the Carabao Cup on Paramount+