How to watch Leeds United live streams from anywhere
Your guide to watching every Leeds United game this season
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If you’re a big Leeds United fan, or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Leeds game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.
- Fixture: Leeds vs Brentford
- Date: Saturday, 21 March
- Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET
- Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
The Whites remain one of the biggest football clubs in Northern England and are back in the Premier League after several seasons moving between the Championship and the top flight.
With Daniel Farke at the helm, they will be eager to secure their Premier League status in 2025/26 and provide their fans with a memorable cup run.
Read on for all the essential TV and streaming details for Leeds United in the 2025/26 season.
Date
Opponent
Competition
UK Stream
US Stream
March 21
Brentford
Premier League
USA Network
April 5
West Ham
FA Cup
April 13
Man United
Premier League
USA Network
- Read More: Premier League 2025/26 TV Guide
Watch Leeds United from anywhere
Away from home and want to watch Leeds? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Whites. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
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How to watch Leeds United live streams in the UK
Leeds' 38 Premier League games will be broadcast on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports in the UK with only 3pm kick-offs unavailable due to the 3pm blackout.
FA Cup games will similarly be on TNT Sports or BBC iPlayer (FREE) while Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast on Sky Sports.
Watch Leeds United on Sky Sports
Sky Sports has a strong offering for Leeds fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.
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Watch Leeds United on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.
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Watch Leeds United in the US
In the U.S., you can stream Leeds United's Premier League matches on Peacock or USA Network. For FA Cup fixtures, an ESPN Select subscription is required, while Paramount+ is the destination for Carabao Cup coverage.
Roughly half of all Leeds United's games will be shown on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.
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Stream Leeds United on USA Network
All Leeds' Premier League games not on Peacock will appear on USA Network. To watch these game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV (free trial), Sling TV or Fubo.
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Watch Leeds in the FA Cup on ESPN Select
You can tune into Leeds United's FA Cup games via ESPN Select, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.