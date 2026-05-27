Arsenal new stadium blueprint revealed as owners make '20 years' admission

Arsenal fans are still celebrating winning the title, but they now also have exciting new stadium plans to look forward to as well.

The Gunners established themsevels as the best team in England this month after securing the Premier League title despite a strong comeback from Manchester City in recent weeks.

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the trophy is the culmination of years of investment and improvement, but there's more still to come, it seems.

Arsenal plan to upgrade The Emirates with higher capacity and better facilities

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

While Arsenal are sure to boost their squad in the transfer market this summer once more, it's the Emirates Stadium, ranked at No.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, that will be in line for a massive upgrade.

Appearing on The Overlap with Gary Neville and Ian Wright, Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke and CEO Richard Garlick outlined their plans to switch things up at The Emirates.

Emirates Stadium (Image credit: PA Images)

Garlick said: "There's always ambition at this club. We want to improve in every way we can — the facilities, the stadium, the training ground, engaging with supporters around the world.

"We've been looking at these plans for a while now. It's 20 years since we moved to The Emirates and it feels like a good time to assess this now and see what we can do."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Comparing the ground to local rivals Spurs, whose Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in the world, Kroenke admitted it's a "beautiful" venue, but insisted Arsenal want to match that or do better.

"We have the SoFi Stadium and other facilities in the United States, so we're going to be working on best practices and try to bring that level over here.

"We want to give Arsenal supporters something special."

The SoFi Stadium (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

The SoFi Stadium in California holds 70,240 supporters as standard, but that capacity is expandable to over 100,000 for major events.

The Emirates currently holds just over 60,000 fans but there is a 100,000-person waiting list for tickets.

It's thought the renovations would include increased capacity, new premium quality seating, and other special features in conjunction with the Populous architect group.