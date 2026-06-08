‘What happened at Spurs this year can never, ever happen again – they need people who can handle the pressure and really want to stay. A spine like Arsenal's, who will deliver every week’ Former Champions League finalist tells FFT how the club can rebuild

Spurs avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign, but much work is still to be done to move them back up the table in the coming seasons.

The North London side have now finished 17th for two seasons running, even if they also won the Europa League in 2024-25 under Ange Postecoglou.

Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor both had spells as boss during 2025-26, before Roberto De Zerbi arrived to rescue the club from the drop.

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Former defender outlines what must change

Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld understands what it's like to be part of a much more successful Spurs team, helping them to finish in the top three on three separate occasions, as well as reaching a first ever Champions League final.

After six years, the former central defender departed in 2021 before retiring last year, and told FourFourTwo that he was dismayed to see how his old club’s season unfolded.

Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They need to know that this can never, ever happen again,” he said. “Imagine if they went down, it would have been catastrophic.

“They need to go through the squad and think ‘Who can handle the pressure? Who is good enough, and who isn’t?’

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“Then the big players. Do you want to stay? Do you really want to stay? Then build from there and give the manager time. Even if it’s not going 100 per cent well, give him time.

“I think he deserves it, because he gave us the points to stay in the Premier League. Spurs need some stability now.”

Alderweireld also believes that his former club need leaders, even if that can be demonstrated in different ways.

“You have a leader that shouts a lot, but a leader for me is to play seven out of 10 all the time – eight, nine, but not four out of 10,” he said.

“You need to count on them, especially the spine of the team. You need to know that they can deliver every week. The spine needs to be good – centre-backs, defensive midfielder, goalkeeper.

“That needs to be very solid, and you see with Arsenal, their spine is very good. Then you get good results.”

World Cup mixed feelings

Toby Alderweireld

Alderweireld will also be keeping a close eye on the Belgian national team at the World Cup in the weeks ahead, having been part of the team that reached the semi-finals in 2018, following a famous victory over Brazil in the last eight.

“That was an unbelievable game as well – before that, they always said we were the golden generation, but we never won a big game,” he said. “That was one of the top games in my career, a quarter-final of a World Cup against Brazil, and it was a historical performance for Belgium.”

Was there any feeling of ‘What if’ about the semi-final against France, which they lost 1-0?

“Whoever wins deserves it, but if you think about which team played the best football, I think we were up there,” he says. “France won it so they deserve it, but I’m always going to have a feeling like ‘I think we deserved a little bit more’. It was a big achievement to reach the semi-finals, but it’s a little bit sour as well.”

Alder