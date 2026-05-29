Roberto De Zerbi's first three Tottenham Hotspur signings revealed

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates a win over Everton on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are now busy planning ahead for another season in the Premier League after avoiding relegation on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

It's safe to say Roberto De Zerbi made a big impact after coming in as Tottenham manager, picking up 11 points from his seven matches in charge.

The Italian is seemingly eager to take the club to the next level now and ensure the struggles of this season are not repeated on his watch.

Tottenham Hotspur looking to raid Brighton for three players

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Tottenham chiefs have promised big investment after the near-miss of relegation, and it looks like De Zerbi is keen to bring in some talent from Brighton to boost his Spurs squad.

That's according to a report from The Telegraph, in which Miguel Delaney earmarks Carlos Baleba, Jan Paul van Hecke, and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as Tottenham transfer targets.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is thought the Brighton trio are at the top of De Zerbi's wishlist as he looks to improve in key areas that have troubled Spurs throughout this season.

While Antonin Kinsky has been a star performer since De Zerbi took over, the Italian is reportedly keen to find a ball-playing goalkeeper to suit his approach to building from the back. Verbruggen is seen as the ideal candidate in that department.

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Spurs are already expected to sign Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi at the end of the season, and they're now hoping to pair him with van Hecke in the heart of De Zerbi's new look defence.

Tottenham bosses are well aware that signing all three players would be a difficult task to accomplish, particularly in the case of Baleba.

Manchester United have tracked Baleba for months now and are still thought to be favourites to land the midfielder, who Brighton apparently value at £100m.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lilywhites are also looking likely to sign Andy Robertson on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.

Man City winger Savinho is also a long-term target and could be allowed to leave The Etihad, depending on how the new manager there feels about the Brazilian.

Just how much activity we see in N17 this summer remains to be seen, but after the disappointment of this season, it's clear change is very much needed in the playing squad.