Tottenham Hotspur chief breaks silence on relegation near-miss as owners make huge summer promise

Tottenham Hotspur's top-flight status was retained on the final day of the Premier League season, bringing a torrid campaign to an end.

After months of suffering under the guidance of Thomas Frank, Tottenham found themselves in a very real relegation battle during the final months of the season.

It went right down to the wire, too, with a win over Everton last weekend being just enough to keep the Lilywhites out of the Premier League drop zone, at the expense of West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur fans got the team over the line in relegation battle

Get VIP Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

Many have pointed to the influence of new manager Roberto De Zerbi as a key factor in Tottenham's survival, with the Italian guiding his team to three wins and two draws in seven matches to land in 17th place in the final table.

However, Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has made sure to thank the fans for their role in keeping the team afloat in what has been a woeful season for Tottenham.

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup! Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30 (£22) Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates with Joao Palhinha (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with BBC Sport, Venkatesham said: "I understand the frustration around supporters. I think Tottenham supporters have been frustrated for some time. This is two 17th-place finishes in a row.

"It's clearly not good enough. I think that is rational, normal, sensible, and, is what we would expect from supporters."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Venkatesham also thanked the supporters for helping the players get "over the line" in the final run-in this season.

The Tottenham chief also praised De Zerbi, ranked at no.27 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, for his impact, adding: "It is hard to underestimate the scale of the challenge he walked into. And it's hard to describe what a significant impact he has had in the dressing room with all the players.

"I think he's an excellent coach, and we think that he plays the style of football that our supporters and the broader football public want to see."

Tottenham Hotspur fans hold up a protest banner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Lewis family who own the club have now made huge promises the fans will be happy to hear amid great disillusionment in recent years.

A statement from the owners insisted this performance cannot be repeated, and added: "This will require investment — in our teams, the academy, our backroom functions and more — and we are fully committed to this

"We are not selling the club. We are all in. We are investing in it. You will see more of this in the coming months.

"We care deeply about Spurs. The rebuild the club needs, and you deserve, has begun. The change required is deep. It will take time and commitment, but change is happening."