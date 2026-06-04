Keep, Loan, Sell: Interactive Tottenham Hotspur summer clearout tool allows Spurs fans to play sporting director

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Spurs' brush with relegation calls for a period of introspection and tier list tool allows fans to join in with the fun

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Johan Lange Sporting Director of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Johan Lange (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur finished 17th in the Premier League for the second season in a row and didn't even win the Europa League this time to take the edge off.

Spurs were dreadful in 2025-26, the on-field manifestation of disarray behind the scenes and some questionable managerial decisions. Take Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out of the equation and trouble isn't far away, it turns out.

With Daniel Levy also out at boardroom level, the sense of a club without a hand at the tiller has been unavoidable. Now, as sporting director Johan Lange works to put Spurs and new manager Roberto De Zerbi on a steadier footing, fans have the chance to do a better job.

Pick your own Spurs sales

James Maddison of England applauds the fans after the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp;amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 3, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

James Maddison (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Spurs will need to improve significantly to climb the Premier League in 2025-26 and that means clearing a few players out, maybe bringing in a decent transfer fee or two, as well as securing the right new acquisitions to equip De Zerbi.

Thanks to a new clearout tool from The Extra Inch, fans can simulate the summer by making a decision on every player in the Spurs squad. There are 40 in all and yes, FourFourTwo has had a go.

The clearout tool asks fans to place each player into one of five decision tiers: Keep, Loan, Listen to Offers, Find a Buyer and the brutally named Release/Get Rid. Each tier comes with a multiplier against the player's value.

Depending on the decision for each player, the tool will add or subtract from a tally of how much money Spurs could make or lose by flogging, loaning or releasing players, or indeed signing either of the players who spent the season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Without getting into the details, we obviously opted to sign Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha, leaving Theoretical Spurs FC with a summer deficit of €60 million.

But no matter: by listening to offers for a handful of players including James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison, we reckon there's €103 million to be made to offset that loss.

We won't be countenancing sales of any other top first team stars despite Spurs' horror season so that leaves €48 million to put towards the incoming transfer funds.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Roberto De Zerbi during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's where things get really serious – too serious for us. If you're a Spurs fans with a keen eye for potential new signings, you can plug those in too.

Perhaps you'll complete the fake transfer of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion or finalise a fake deal for Manchester City full-back Savinho. Maybe Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney takes your fancy.

If that necessitates selling a few of the big boys, so be it. There's no doubt the team needs a little surgery.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.

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