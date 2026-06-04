Keep, Loan, Sell: Interactive Tottenham Hotspur summer clearout tool allows Spurs fans to play sporting director

Tottenham Hotspur finished 17th in the Premier League for the second season in a row and didn't even win the Europa League this time to take the edge off.

Spurs were dreadful in 2025-26, the on-field manifestation of disarray behind the scenes and some questionable managerial decisions. Take Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out of the equation and trouble isn't far away, it turns out.

With Daniel Levy also out at boardroom level, the sense of a club without a hand at the tiller has been unavoidable. Now, as sporting director Johan Lange works to put Spurs and new manager Roberto De Zerbi on a steadier footing, fans have the chance to do a better job.

Pick your own Spurs sales

James Maddison (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Spurs will need to improve significantly to climb the Premier League in 2025-26 and that means clearing a few players out, maybe bringing in a decent transfer fee or two, as well as securing the right new acquisitions to equip De Zerbi.

Thanks to a new clearout tool from The Extra Inch, fans can simulate the summer by making a decision on every player in the Spurs squad. There are 40 in all and yes, FourFourTwo has had a go.

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The clearout tool asks fans to place each player into one of five decision tiers: Keep, Loan, Listen to Offers, Find a Buyer and the brutally named Release/Get Rid. Each tier comes with a multiplier against the player's value.

Depending on the decision for each player, the tool will add or subtract from a tally of how much money Spurs could make or lose by flogging, loaning or releasing players, or indeed signing either of the players who spent the season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Without getting into the details, we obviously opted to sign Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha, leaving Theoretical Spurs FC with a summer deficit of €60 million.

But no matter: by listening to offers for a handful of players including James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison, we reckon there's €103 million to be made to offset that loss.

We won't be countenancing sales of any other top first team stars despite Spurs' horror season so that leaves €48 million to put towards the incoming transfer funds.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's where things get really serious – too serious for us. If you're a Spurs fans with a keen eye for potential new signings, you can plug those in too.

Perhaps you'll complete the fake transfer of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion or finalise a fake deal for Manchester City full-back Savinho. Maybe Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney takes your fancy.

If that necessitates selling a few of the big boys, so be it. There's no doubt the team needs a little surgery.