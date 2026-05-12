Ex-Tottenham bosses go head-to-head in World Cup studio: report

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Former Spurs bosses Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will be rivals once again at the World Cup this summer.
However, instead of facing one another in the dugouts, they'll be going head-to-head in competing TV studios, having both penned deals to be pundits at this summer's tournament.
The first match of the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament kicks off in one month's time and both will be there to provide punditry for UK TV networks.