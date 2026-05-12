Ex-Tottenham bosses go head-to-head in World Cup studio: report

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The duo will be up against one another as pundits for British TV channels

Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank shake hands before a match
Thomas Frank will be part of the BBC's World Cup punditry team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Spurs bosses Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou will be rivals once again at the World Cup this summer.

However, instead of facing one another in the dugouts, they'll be going head-to-head in competing TV studios, having both penned deals to be pundits at this summer's tournament.