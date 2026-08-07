Why are Preston and Huddersfield playing at Goodison Park?

Preston North End and Huddersfield Town will kick off in the Carabao Cup First Round on Saturday, August 8 in unique surroundings.

The two Football League clubs meet at Everton’s former ground, Goodison Park, rather than Deepdale.

The venue shift stems from pitch improvement work currently taking place at Preston's home stadium of Deepdale.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park explained

Statue of Dixie Dean outside Everton's Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a summer renovation, the playing surface at Preston remains unprepared for competitive fixtures, forcing the Lancashire club to source a temporary neutral venue to fulfil their cup commitment.

Preston released an official statement which read: "Preston North End have agreed a deal with Everton to host the club’s first round Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Preston's home Deepdale is being resurfaced (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The tie will be played at 3pm on Saturday 8th August at Goodison Park, the home of Everton Women, formerly the home of the Toffees men's first team up until their move ahead of the 25/26 season.

"The Lilywhites applied to the EFL for permission to play at the alternative venue due to the installation of the new hybrid pitch at Deepdale.

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"The pitch will be complete in time for the club’s first home league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 22nd August, but to ensure no issues after a significant £1.5m-plus investment, the decision was made to ask permission to play away from PR1 in round one."

Last summer, Everton moved to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, leaving operational use of Goodison Park to their women's team.

The arrangement grants the 134-year-old stadium another evening of senior men's football before a planned community redevelopment phase gets underway.