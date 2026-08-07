Arsenal to pay 'hidden bonuses' to Newcastle United in Bruno Guimaraes deal: report

Arsenal are set to pay Newcastle United more for Bruno Guimaraes than has been publically revealed.

FourFourTwo understands that a deal has been all but completed for the Brazilian, who will sign his contract with the Gunners to bring an end to one of the longest-running sagas of the summer.

But while Arsenal have managed to talk Newcastle down from the €100 million that they received for Sandro Tonali, the fee isn't quite as low as some outlets have claimed, according to those in Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes to sign four-year Arsenal deal for around £80m

Matthias Jaissle is losing his captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade has provided an update on Mikel Arteta's new signing, after previous stating that the deal was all but completed by weekend.

“There are a lot of details involved in this transfer and many bonuses that Newcastle are not planning to make public,” he explained.

Bruno is a long-term target of Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve spoken to people who took part in the negotiations, and there is actually more money involved in the agreement between the clubs.”

The move apparently totals around £80 million in all, with FourFourTwo understanding that the two clubs have met somewhere in the middle of the £60m originally offered by the North Londoners for a player in the last year of his deal, and the £100m asking price.

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Win bonuses for another Premier League title, and that elusive first-ever Champions League crown are almost certainly included, while there may be a figure to settle once Bruno has played a certain number of fixtures.

Intriguingly though, the champions seem to be looking to amortise their payment over four years rather than five, meaning that they could be looking at paying £20m a season to the Magpies rather than £16m.

According to Andrade, Bruno will sign a four-year deal with Arsenal, with the option of a fifth year on the table at the end of his contract – perhaps given his age.

Bruno is Arsenal's biggest signing of the window thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rio-born schemer turns 29 in November, with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta perhaps wishing to avoid another scenario like Bruno's compatriot, Gabriel Jesus.

Like Guimaraes, Jesus was signed in his prime, but after injuries took their toll on his body, Arsenal have struggled to move him on this summer – four years into his contract – and may have to stick with the star and his healthy salary for another year.

Guimaraes is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt. It's champions vs champions on the opening day of the Premier League season, as Arsenal face Coventry City on Matchday 1.