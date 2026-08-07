Manchester United eyeing another bargain move, with £21m star's sale 'inevitable': report

Manchester United are chasing yet another cost-effective signing.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a frugal summer, completing the likes of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos while shunning the opportunity to pay bigger bucks for Matheus Fernandes – and that trend could well continue.

Manager Michael Carrick is hoping to add a little more depth to his squad this month, as Manchester United return to the Champions League and look to compete on four fronts once more.

Manchester United to move for Jhon Lucumi - in another cut-price transfer

(Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

According to Corriere di Bologna in Italy via Sport Witness, United are weighing up a move for £21.7 million defender Jhon Lucumi.

Chelsea are also in the race for the Colombian, who starred at the World Cup, while Juventus have an agreement in place with the 28-year-old but haven't met Bologna's modest demands.

Chelsea also want Lucumi (Image credit: Getty Images)

United, meanwhile, would reportedly be happy to simply pay the asking price for the player, while Bournemouth, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have all been credited with interest this summer, too, with the report describing Lucumi's exit as “inevitable”.

With Bournemouth having tied up a deal for Antonio Silva and Forest still chasing Ousmane Diomande, however, United have a clear run and can offer Champions League football – something Chelsea can't – though they, too, have other targets.

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Giorgio Scalvini has been linked with a move in recent days, with the fellow Serie A stopper capable of stepping into midfield, which may interest Michael Carrick.

FourFourTwo understand that United have also been credited with an interest in fellow Bologna man, Jonathan Rowe, with the Red Devils exploring moves to improve their frontline as well as their defence.

With the BBC confirming that Tielemans cost just £35m and Santos £48m, United have spent just £83m in the transfer market since returning to the top table of European football – but will no doubt have to spend more to improve their squad.

Youri Tielemans is one of a few bargain buys this summer at United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Moves for Lewis Hall and Ismaila Sarr have both been explored, with owners INEOS looking to operate within a tighter wage structure.

Lucumi's contract expires next year, forcing Bologna's hand into a sale before they lose him for nothing.

The Colombian is worth €22m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United kickstart their season against Hull City.