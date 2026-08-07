Tottenham Hotspur report: Micky van de Ven agrees new deal following major U-turn

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is to commit to a new deal in N17.

That's according to new reports that claim Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has pulled off a masterstroke to convince his player to remain a part of the project, and turn down some of Europe's elite circling.

Van de Ven joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in 2023 and has been a hit – with TEAMtalk claiming that a five-year extension beckons for the 25-year-old.

Micky van de Ven commits his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi is keeping his man (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the report, De Zerbi has “transformed the mood” at the club and played a huge role in convincing Van de Ven to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and complete a U-turn on his future.

The Lilywhites have endured 17th-place finishes in the past two seasons, with the Netherlands international one of the bright sparks in a patchy team – but injuries have blighted his career in English football thus far.

De Zerbi was key to Van de Ven remaining (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Cristian Romero edging ever nearer to the exit door, Van de Ven has taken on more importance in the squad – and with Jan Paul van Hecke joining from Brighton & Hove Albion, De Zerbi may look to build on the Dutch partnership next season.

FourFourTwo understands, meanwhile, that Van de Ven will be leaned on post-Romero as one of the leaders in the Italian's squad, and may well be given the captaincy once his fellow centre-back departs.

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The fastest player ever recorded in the Premier League, Van de Ven's Spurs career started brightly under Ange Postecoglou, as the club went on an unbeaten run at the start of the 2023/24 season until November, and a first international call-up came mere weeks into his journey with Spurs.

Postecoglou's first Premier League loss of the season, however, coincided with a game in which the defender was withdrawn with a hamstring injury – a theme of his time in the capital, with Spurs enduring several injury crises at the back during their relegation battles.

Tottenham have recruited the experience of Andrew Robertson at left-back, but the Scotsman turns 33 this season: and De Zerbi may well be leaning on the recovery pace of Van de Ven on that side of the pitch this season, with this extension coming as an important part of the Italian's project.

Cristian Romero is leaving Spurs this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, World Cup winner Pedro Porro committed his future to the North Londoners, too.

“Internally, Spurs view renewals as every bit as important as their summer signings, believing they have secured the core of the squad for years to come,” TEAMtalk says.

Van de Ven is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs travel to Brentford to begin their Premier League campaign.