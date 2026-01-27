Dave.Sport Media Group expands sports publishing portfolio with Snack Media acquisition

Dave.Sport Media Group today announced the acquisition of the majority of Snack Media’s sports publishing portfolio in a six-figure transaction, significantly expanding its footprint within the UK sports media market.

The acquisition includes more than 250 sports-focused websites and domains, alongside their associated social media channels. The combined network reaches approximately 40 million sports fans per month, positioning Dave.Sport Media Group among the largest independent sports media networks in the UK.

Snack Media’s portfolio includes a number of well-established and high-traffic sports properties across football and other major sports. Notable sites within the acquired network include Read, Vital and GiveMeRugby and a wide range of club-specific fan platforms and networks.

The transaction brings together Dave.Sport Media Group’s growing infrastructure with Snack Media’s long-standing publishing assets, creating a scaled platform for fan-led sports coverage, brand partnerships, and commercial growth.

Launch of Mobile Broadcast Studio

Alongside the acquisition, Dave.Sport Media Group has also announced the launch of a new mobile broadcast studio, designed to support on-location content creation and live coverage from sporting events across the UK.

The studio is housed within a fully converted double-decker bus and has been designed as a self-contained, high-spec production environment. Facilities on board include live broadcasting and podcasting studios, dedicated streaming areas, and a custom-built gaming room.

The mobile studio will be deployed outside major UK sporting venues, including football, rugby, and darts events, with the vehicle expected to be in operation three to four times per week throughout the year.

Dave.Sport Media Group is offering a limited number of commercial partnership opportunities linked to the mobile studio, providing brands with on-the-ground visibility and integrated digital exposure across the group’s publishing network.