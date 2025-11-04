Newcastle United 'accelerating' move for first Galactico signing of the PIF era: report

Newcastle United are planning their biggest signing since their 2021 takeover.

Four years ago last month, Mike Ashley sold the club to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners – and the trajectory for Newcastle has been staggering since.

But while A-list stars were linked with the Toon in the early days of their new financial landscape, manager Eddie Howe has brought in younger or lesser-known players to develop instead.

Newcastle United are looking to sign a genuine world-class superstar, with a €70m offer

Eddie Howe looks disappointed after Newcastle's latest defeat on the road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things haven't been straightforward for the Magpies this season, however, who sit 13th in the table after losing to West Ham United at the weekend.

Howe lost Alexander Isak over the summer, reinvesting in his squad with the likes of Malick Thiaw, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey – though after another transfer window where Newcastle were looking to the future rather than right now, the Toon have struggled to hit the ground running.

An incredibly uncharacteristic signing could be on the horizon, however, to give Newcastle immediate world-class impact – in the form of Eduardo Camavinga.

Fichajes in Spain reports that the Real Madrid star, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, is a target on the Tyne, with a €70 million bid being lined up.

Camavinga has played 11 times for Los Blancos since the arrival of Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu, with the Basque boss spoiled for choice in the centre of the park – though while former manager Carlo Ancelotti used the French international at left-back, the arrival of Alvaro Carreras has limited the need for Camavinga in that role.

Newcastle could well use 22-year-old in an inverted full-back role similar to Lewis Hall, though Joelinton's place as the left-sided no.8 in Howe's 4-3-3 seems the likeliest place for him to slot in.

FourFourTwo understands that Newcastle looked to improve the overall depth of their squad over the summer without necessarily upgrading any of the first-choice XI immediately – but that could all change in the next couple of transfer windows.

Eduardo Camavinga would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle (Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Whether or not Camavinga is a realistic target, however, remains to seen: FourFourTwo believes there isn't any concrete evidence that Real are prepared to let the star go, with a nine-figure fee more than possible for the Rennes academy graduate, given that he is under contract until 2029.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have concerns when it comes to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR): with Woltemade and Yoane Wissa alone costing a combined £110m over the summer, the club spent a considerable amount, despite the Isak sale – and the signing of an elite, ready-made midfielder certainly doesn't subscribe to the model that the club have operated under over the last few years.

Camavinga is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt. Newcastle take on Athletic Club in the northeast this week when Champions League action returns.