Yan Diomande issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool rivals

Liverpool have started the summer on the front foot, as the club responded to their lacklustre title defence by replacing Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola in the Anfield dugout.

That was the first major move of what could be another busy offseason on Merseyside, following last year’s £450million spending spree, which saw a host of new faces arrive, only for Slot to struggle to get his new recruits glowing.

One of Iraola’s first tasks at Liverpool will be to plan for life after a number of key stars whose exits have already been confirmed, with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all having said their farewells at the end of the season.

Yan Diomande’s come-and-get-me plea

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Given the impact that Salah has had at Anfield since his 2017 arrival, replacing the iconic Egyptian will be a priority, with a host of players being linked with the Reds in recent weeks and months.

One player who has regularly popped up in the gossip columns last season was RB Leipzig’s teenage winger Yan Diomande, who has enjoyed a productive first season in the Bundesliga, netting 12 times and providing nine assists in 33 appearances.

Liverpool confirmed that appointment of Andoni Iraola last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as Liverpool look to get moving in the summer transfer market, the 19-year-old seemingly has his heart set on one of the Reds’ European rivals.

“Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan”, he told L’Equipe.