Liverpool face HUGE threat in race for Mo Salah successor: report

Mohamed Salah's rumoured Liverpool successor could be heading elsewhere this summer

Liverpool saw off two departing legends in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson on Sunday in their final Premier League match of the season against Brentford, which ended 1-1.

Liverpool now reportedly face a huge threat in their race to secure the signature of Mo Salah’s prospective successor, with a far better-performing European giant firmly in the mix.

Salah ended his Liverpool career with one last flourish on Saturday, finding Curtis Jones for the first goal of the afternoon and topping the Reds’ charts for most Premier League assists.

Liverpool will rival PSG for the signature of Yan Diomande

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Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, long-rumoured to be Liverpool’s successor to Salah, is being pursued by current Champions League holders and finalists PSG.

PSG have knocked Liverpool out of the competition in consecutive seasons, winning their latest quarter-final clash by an aggregate score of 4-0.

Yan Diomande has ripped the German top-flight to shreds this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old is at the top of PSG’s summer shortlist, with firm enough interest to leave the decision in Diomande’s hands.

Romano said: “Get ready because Liverpool want him, PSG want him, player and Leipzig will dictate the conditions.

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“Let me start by telling you that Yan Diomande is absolutely in the shortlist, on top of their shortlist at Paris Saint-Germain and at Liverpool.

“The player is considering his options… in terms of project, in terms of contract, in terms of development, in terms of manager, so, there will be conversations with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to decide the best option possible,” he continued.

The 19-year-old, who has recorded 21 goal involvements in 36 games this season, is also considering a Leipzig stay, with the German side preparing a lucrative offer.

A winger as technical as Diomande would fit perfectly into Enrique's system. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This would include a salary raise for another season until 2027, offering Diomande more time to make the optimal decision, with a release clause also included in the contract.

The Leipzig star, who featured in FourFourTwo’s ‘The Boy’s A Bit Special’ series, topped the Bundesliga’s dribbling charts in 2025/26 by a remarkable distance.

The 19-year-old averaged 3.6 successful dribbles per game at a 60% completion rate, with Antonio Nusa on 2.2 and 53% in second, and Michael Olise on 2.0 and 47% in third.

Leipzig secured Champions League football for the 2026/27 season, offering Diomande the opportunity to showcase his talents on the brightest of stages should he choose to remain in Germany for a further year.