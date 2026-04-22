Liverpool nearing agreement for Yan Diomande deal, with winger set to be first summer buy: report

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Liverpool target Yan Diomande is close to an agreement with the Reds, with an £87m fee touted by RB Leipzig

Liverpool target Yan Diomande celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Augsburg in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on March 7, 2026.
Yan Diomande has been linked with Liverpool for months (Image credit: Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool target Yan Diomande is ‘ready to agree’ a move from R