Liverpool see their hopes of signing forward dashed, following Jose Mourinho comments: report

Liverpool are in the market for another forward or two before the transfer window closes, as Andoni Iraola rebuilds a misfiring team.

The Reds were criticised after a disjointed opening-day draw on Tyneside in which Dominik Szoboszlai snatched a point for Liverpool against Newcastle United, with questions asked over the defensive midfield, full-backs and Florian Wirtz in particular.

Despite their woes further back, however, it appears the Merseysiders are still chasing a number of targets to improve the frontline.

Liverpool sees transfer hopes dashed by Jose Mourinho

One player that Iraola won't be welcoming to Merseyside, however, is Endrick.

The wonderkid has struggled to adapt to life since moving to Real Madrid from Palmeiras at the age of 18, going on loan to Lyon last term – and ESPN Brazil recently confirmed that Liverpool were one of a number of sides monitoring the striker as cover for the injured Hugo Ekitike.

Endrick spent last season on loan at Lyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet El Desmarque have relayed comments from Los Blancos boss Mourinho, however, pouring cold water on any exit for the Brazil international.

“I didn’t want to loan him out or sell him because I enjoy working with this young player who possesses significant talent,” the Special One is quoted as saying.

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“I’m not sure if he’ll make Carlo Ancelotti’s first national team squad, but having a great friend as the national team coach [helps]. He is a player I like very much, one who has attracted interest from many clubs wanting him either on loan or via a permanent transfer.”

The 15-time European champions rehired the Portuguese legend over the summer, and despite attackers including Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler all being linked with moves away from Valdebebas, all of them have remained with the club, with Yan Diomande signing from RB Leipzig in a nine-figure move.

Liverpool were long-linked with Diomande themselves, before recalibrating to target Bradley Barcola and Yankuba Minteh – who could both move to Merseyside before the deadline.

Andoni Iraola is reshaping his Liverpool squad (Image credit: Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Iraola currently has Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo competing for the centre-forward spot, with the latter linked with a move away in recent weeks, and Ekitike likely to miss the majority of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Champions League last term.

While backup Real striker Gonzalo Garcia has moved to Fulham this summer, Endrick has been handed the no.9 shirt at the Bernabeu ahead of the new campaign.

The 20-year-old is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Nottingham Forest when Premier League action continues next weekend.