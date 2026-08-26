Manchester United wonderkid in talks to leave, despite huge hype: report

Manchester United have begun talks to sell one of their most highly-rated young players.

The Red Devils have been savvy in the transfer market so far this summer with their incomings, but few players have headed out the door to balance the books.

While Manchester United now look to be keeping the likes of Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte – players previously tipped for transfer – it seems one young talent is up for sale, with negotiations underway for him to leave Old Trafford.

Champions League club in to sign supremely talented Manchester United youngster, Chido Obi

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reports that 18-year-old wonderkid Chido Obi is a target for Feyenoord, with the Rotterdammers in talks to bring the centre-forward to De Kuip on loan.

The report calls the deal “surprising” given that the club have Ayase Ueda, Ignacio Ferri and teenage nepo baby Shaqueel van Persie all as options in attack – but while “Feyenoord is currently only interested in a loan deal”, United have set a price tag of €5 million.

Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Obi came to attention in Arsenal's Hale End academy, making his under-21 debut at the age of just 15 and making international headlines when he netted 10 goals in 14-3 win against Liverpool, at under-16 level.

The young Dane made the shock move to Manchester United in 2024, however, along with Ayden Heaven, in search of more playing time.

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Obi was handed a Premier League debut by Ruben Amorim in February 2025, and against Brentford a few months later, became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for United at just 17 years, 156 days – but found the pathway into the first team difficult and has thus far only played seven times in the Premier League.

Obi claimed Amorim challenged the teenager to “be humble” and wait for his opportunity – but with the club signing the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha last summer, the 18-year-old didn't feature once all season for United's first team last term.

FourFourTwo understands that United still value Obi highly and would prefer a loan – though wouldn't be opposed to selling the player for the right price.

Ruben Amorim didn't offer Obi much of a pathway (Image credit: Getty Images)

New manager Michael Carrick has been seemingly more open to giving youth a chance than his predecessor, meanwhile.

Amorim reportedly failed to watch an entire academy game during his time at Old Trafford, with Carrick attending one within weeks of being named interim boss at the club.

Obi is worth €5m, according to Transfermarkt. United face Ipswich Town when Premier League action continues next weekend.