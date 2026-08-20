Premier League predictions: Who will define the new season?

What will happen this season?

What are your Premier League predictions?

Here at FourFourTwo, we've made a helpful graphic creator for you to share with your friends, with your followers on social or just in the group chat: so whether you reckon that Erling Haaland is going to win the Premier League Golden Boot (boooring) or that Hull City are going to shock us all and ‘do a Leicester’ (OK, now we're listening), this is the platform to do it.

Simply input your answers below (surnames will do for players), and the graphic will generate for you to copy and paste wherever on earth you'd like.

Get involved, and tell us your Premier League predictions with our generator

Remember, we at FFT HQ would love to hear your opinions – so get involved and generate your own image.

You can tag us – it's @FourFourTwo on X (formerly known as Twitter) and @FourFourTwoUK on Instagram – and remember to leave the hashtag #FFTpredictions.

Need some help to choose? Here are some odds…

Will Arsenal defend their crown? (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Premier League winners

Arsenal: 6/5

Manchester City: 7/2

Liverpool: 11/2

Chelsea: 8/1

Manchester United: 8/1

Tottenham: 25/1

Aston Villa: 40/1

Brighton: 150/1

Newcastle: 200/1

Bournemouth: 200/1

Brentford: 200/1

Everton: 250/1

Leeds: 500/1

Nottingham Forest: 500/1

Crystal Palace: 500/1

Fulham: 500/1

Sunderland: 750/1

Coventry: 2000/1

Ipswich: 2000/1

Hull: 3000/1

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Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot… again? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League Golden Boot

Erling Haaland: 4/6

Alexander Isak: 8/1

Igor Thiago: 12/1

Joao Pedro: 14/1

Ollie Watkins: 25/1

Viktor Gyokeres: 20/1

Antoine Semenyo: 25/1

Cole Palmer: 33/1

Dominic Solanke: 33/1

Bryan Mbeumo: 33/1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 40/1

Will Fernandes have another monstrous campaign? (Image credit: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Player of the Season

Erling Haaland: 4/1

Bruno Fernandes: 11/2

Declan Rice: 8/1

Bukayo Saka: 12/1

Alexander Isak: 14/1

Rayan Cherki: 14/1

Antoine Semenyo: 16/1

Cole Palmer: 16/1

Elliot Anderson: 16/1

Martin Odegaard: 16/1

Bruno Guimaraes: 16/1

Phil Foden: 20/1

Florian Wirtz: 20/1

Dominik Szoboszlai: 25/1

Gabriel: 25/1

Virgil van Dijk: 25/1

Morgan Rogers: 33/1

Sandro Tonali: 40/1

Odds courtesy of Bet365