Premier League predictions: Who will define the new season?
Tell us your Premier League predictions and share them with this helpful graphic
What are your Premier League predictions?
Here at FourFourTwo, we've made a helpful graphic creator for you to share with your friends, with your followers on social or just in the group chat: so whether you reckon that Erling Haaland is going to win the Premier League Golden Boot (boooring) or that Hull City are going to shock us all and ‘do a Leicester’ (OK, now we're listening), this is the platform to do it.
Simply input your answers below (surnames will do for players), and the graphic will generate for you to copy and paste wherever on earth you'd like.
Get involved, and tell us your Premier League predictions with our generator
Remember, we at FFT HQ would love to hear your opinions – so get involved and generate your own image.
You can tag us – it's @FourFourTwo on X (formerly known as Twitter) and @FourFourTwoUK on Instagram – and remember to leave the hashtag #FFTpredictions.
Need some help to choose? Here are some odds…
Premier League winners
Arsenal: 6/5
Manchester City: 7/2
Liverpool: 11/2
Chelsea: 8/1
Manchester United: 8/1
Tottenham: 25/1
Aston Villa: 40/1
Brighton: 150/1
Newcastle: 200/1
Bournemouth: 200/1
Brentford: 200/1
Everton: 250/1
Leeds: 500/1
Nottingham Forest: 500/1
Crystal Palace: 500/1
Fulham: 500/1
Sunderland: 750/1
Coventry: 2000/1
Ipswich: 2000/1
Hull: 3000/1
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Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland: 4/6
Alexander Isak: 8/1
Igor Thiago: 12/1
Joao Pedro: 14/1
Ollie Watkins: 25/1
Viktor Gyokeres: 20/1
Antoine Semenyo: 25/1
Cole Palmer: 33/1
Dominic Solanke: 33/1
Bryan Mbeumo: 33/1
Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 40/1
Player of the Season
Erling Haaland: 4/1
Bruno Fernandes: 11/2
Declan Rice: 8/1
Bukayo Saka: 12/1
Alexander Isak: 14/1
Rayan Cherki: 14/1
Antoine Semenyo: 16/1
Cole Palmer: 16/1
Elliot Anderson: 16/1
Martin Odegaard: 16/1
Bruno Guimaraes: 16/1
Phil Foden: 20/1
Florian Wirtz: 20/1
Dominik Szoboszlai: 25/1
Gabriel: 25/1
Virgil van Dijk: 25/1
Morgan Rogers: 33/1
Sandro Tonali: 40/1
Odds courtesy of Bet365
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
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