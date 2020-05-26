News and Features
Date of birth: July 21, 2000
Instagram: @erling.haaland
Club(s): Byrne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Norway
Signing fee: £16.7million
One of the most exciting talents to emerge in world football for some time, the striker is carrying on a name first known to football fans due his father Alf-Inge. Born in Leeds when his dad was playing there, he appears to be the perfect striker. Quick, strong and lethal in front of goal, he memorably scored nine for Norway at the 2019 Under-19 World Cup and he looks unlikely to stop any time soon.
