Liverpool are the 'obvious buyers' for Erling Haaland, according to German source

Liverpool have been touted as the "obvious buyers" for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, along with the financial might of Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky Deutschland transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck says that the only two sides with 'green ticks' that could sign the Norwegian are Liverpool and PSG but that the deal could be key on what happens elsewhere.

Haaland remains the second-choice candidate for both Manchester City and Real Madrid, who wanted to sign Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe in the summer respectively. Haaland, meanwhile, could join PSG if Mbappe moves to Madrid.

A transfer to Liverpool, however, makes a lot of sense according to Behrenbeck, who says that the Reds are in the market for another no.9.

Haaland would be considerably cheaper in the summer than his value, since his release clause of around £65m will kick in. Liverpool don't spend big on too many players but a player of Haaland's quality is no doubt something that Jurgen Klopp would be interested in.

The striker's all-rounded game, with a supreme ability to hold up play would also be of interest to the Liverpool boss – who may even alter the formation of the side to get either or both of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota into the same XI.

Haaland's wages would be the most difficult aspect of the deal to work out – and though Mohamed Salah's current contract talks are going to be pivotal to the outcome of summer transfers, the Anfield outfit have managed to tie up the core of their side to extensions and could potentially find the room for both Salah and Haaland in the side.

PSG may swoop for Haaland should they fail to convince Mbappe to stay.