Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?
By Mark White published
Just tell us who cost the most money every season in England over the past 30 years
Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?
In 1992/93, players were sold for relative peanuts – the most expensive player of that season was around £4 million.
Just look at how far we've come. Liverpool and Manchester City shelling out a combined 150 odd million pounds for new strikers each indicates that football really has moved with the times.
Today's quiz proves that it was a steady hike up from that measley £4m to the incredible sums of money thrown about these days. Last season, we surpassed nine figures in the Prem for the first time.
Eight minutes on the clock – just name the costlier star of the season…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.