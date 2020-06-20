Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 answers to guess.

Thank heavens it's back.

We don't know about you but here at FourFourTwo, we've been lost without the Premier League. The Bundesliga has been nice to catch up with, but there really is no replacement for the greatest league on Earth.

And not just for the megastars and the super managers - but for the madness of it all too. The time the ball flew in off a beach ball, the time two Newcastle players had a fight with each other - even the other day's disallowed goal that the goalline tech got horribly wrong.

We've put together 50 questions for you about the Premier League - not just this season either. Why not challenge your mates and see who comes out on top?

