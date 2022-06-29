Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?

In 1992/93, players were sold for relative peanuts – the most expensive player of that season was around £4 million.

Just look at how far we've come. Liverpool and Manchester City shelling out a combined 150 odd million pounds for new strikers each indicates that football really has moved with the times.

Today's quiz proves that it was a steady hike up from that measley £4m to the incredible sums of money thrown about these days. Last season, we surpassed nine figures in the Prem for the first time.

Eight minutes on the clock – just name the costlier star of the season…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?