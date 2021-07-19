Olympics 2020 football stadiums: Where will the men’s and women’s tournaments be played?

The men’s football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will take place across six venues, each in a different city.

They are Kashima Stadium (Kashima), Miyagi Stadium (Rifu), Saitama Stadium 2002 (Saitama), Sapporo Dome (Sapporo), Tokyo Stadium (Tokyo) and International Stadium Yokohama (Yokohama).

The women’s tournament will use those same six venues, plus the National Stadium in Tokyo, where the final will be held on 6 August.

In contrast, the final of the men’s tournament will take place at the International Stadium Yokohama a day later.

The Team GB women’s squad have been drawn in Group E alongside Canada, Chile and hosts Japan, who finished as runners-up in 2012.

Hege Riise’s side are targeting a medal and get their campaign underway against Chile on 21 July, the opening day of the Olympic games.

They then face a strong Japan side three days later, before their final group match against Canada on 27 July.

While Team GB’s first two games are played in the Sapporo Dome, which was built for the 2002 men’s World Cup, their last game will take place at the Kashima Stadium.

Twelve women’s teams are competing at the Olympics, and they have been split into three groups of four.

The top two from each group automatically progress to the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-place teams.

There are 16 teams competing in the men’s tournament, and they have been split into four groups of four.

The top two from each group move on to the quarter-finals, which are staged on 31 July in Kashima, Rifu, Yokohama and Saitama.

Both the men’s and women’s tournament feature representatives from all six confederations – UEFA (Europe), CAF (Africa), OFC (Oceania), AFC (Asia), CONMEBOL (South America) and CONCACAF (North America).