Arsenal don't need a striker: they desperately need to fix their midfield

By Mark White
published

Arsenal's meek Champions League exit away to Bayern Munich was nothing another forward would have fixed - but the midfield mess is blindingly obvious

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between FC Bayern München and Arsenal FC at Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal star Martin Odegaard looks dejected after losing to Bayern Munich (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans have been shouting about needing an elite striker all season. If any of them had been dual-screening the Manchester City tie in the last week, they'd have seen Erling Haaland struggling just as much as Kai Havertz.

The Gunners' feeble exit from the Champions League will be dissected for months – and there are clear weaknesses that Mikel Arteta has left exposed. A lack of experience from this group cost them in key moments; likewise, the Basque boss has failed to rotate beyond 14 or 15 regular starters, leaving the core of his squad knackered – though injury issues have prevented him from integrating more fringe stars. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1