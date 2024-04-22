Arsenal make transfer enquiry for Real Madrid star Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to keep: report

Arsenal are weighing up a bid for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy to relieve the pressure on a problem position, according to report.

Since summer signing Jurrien Timber was felled by an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest on the first day of the Premier League season, Arteta has given auditions to Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, none of whom have particularly nailed down the position as their own for the longer term.

TeamTALK report that situation has led Arsenal to look to the transfer market for a solution, with Mendy apparently earmarked as the man who could solve their problems.

Arsenal want Ferland Mendy, whose Real Madrid contract situation reportedly has Liverpool and Manchester United on alert

Ferland Mendy is wanted by Premier League sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has just over a year left on his deal at the Bernabeu, prompting speculation that Mendy may be available at a relative cut-price rate – although L’Equipe add that Real would be keen to claw back as much of the £43m transfer fee they paid to prise him away from Lyon in 2019.

The French newspaper adds that Arsenal have made an enquiry, but that Carlo Ancelotti is extremely keen to keep Mendy – who he once described as the best left-back in the world – and that Real Madrid have opened talks over a new contract.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United could reportedly provide competition for Mendy’s signature.

Whether there is anything in any of those links or if the names of moneyed clubs are just being chucked about while those contract negotiations are ongoing in a bid to try and leverage more money out of Real remains to be seen.

