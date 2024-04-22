Arsenal make transfer enquiry for Real Madrid star Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to keep: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Arsenal are looking to bring in a Real Madrid star, as Mikel Arteta improves depth in his squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Alamy)

 Arsenal are weighing up a bid for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy to relieve the pressure on a problem position, according to report.

Since summer signing Jurrien Timber was felled by an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest on the first day of the Premier League season, Arteta has given auditions to Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, none of whom have particularly nailed down the position as their own for the longer term.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.