Elite footballers from smaller nations

By Ben Hayward
published

Some of the finest footballers in history have come from smaller nations. Here, a look at some famous examples...

Erling Haaland, draped in the Norwegian flag, celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Manchester City's treble triumph in June 2023.
Erling Haaland, draped in the Norwegian flag, celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Manchester City's treble triumph in June 2023.

Footballers can choose their clubs, but not their countries. Not usually, anyway.

While some players have changed allegiance at international level, that remains rare and is only permitted these days if strict criteria are fulfilled.

