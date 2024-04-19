Friday Football Quiz, episode 10: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By Mark White
published

How's your ball knowledge? 20 questions coming up on Chelsea managers, Rio clubs, World Cup mascots and Bundesliga champions

Xabi Alonso celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title win after victory over Werder Bremen in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

20 questions coming up, no time limit.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1