Friday Football Quiz, episode 10: Can you get 20 correct answers?
How's your ball knowledge? 20 questions coming up on Chelsea managers, Rio clubs, World Cup mascots and Bundesliga champions
20 questions coming up, no time limit.
How well do you know football? More than your mates?
Today, we've got a collection of questions for you ranging on how many Bundesliga champions there have been since the turn of the century to who's top-scored for Portugal in the past. There's something for everyone, whoever you support, we hope.
No time limit here, so take your time. Maybe if you're lucky, something will come up that you can later use at a pub quiz.
