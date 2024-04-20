Quiz! Can you name every club in the FA Cup semi-finals since 2000?

By Ben Hayward
published

Can you name every club to have reached the last four of the FA Cup in the past 25 editions of the competition?

A detailed view of the FA Cup trophy ahead of Ipswich Town versus Maidstone United in January 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight minutes on the clock, 100 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.