Quiz! Can you name every club in the FA Cup semi-finals since 2000?

Eight minutes on the clock, 100 teams to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths?

The FA Cup is the world's oldest national football competition, having first been played way back in 1871/72.

It remains a special trophy for fans and for players, with the added prestige of a final at Wembley Stadium.

The semi-finals are also played at Wembley these days, although these matches took place elsewhere between 2001 and 2007 due to the new stadium being built.

Since 2000 and including this year, there have have been 25 editions of the FA Cup and therefore, 100 semi-finalists. Can you name every club to reach the last four in that time?

