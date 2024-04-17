Searching for Rob and Ryan at Wrexham’s League Two promotion party

By Matthew Ketchell
published

The famous Welsh club with Hollywood owners secured a second successive promotion and FourFourTwo were there for the party

Wrexham players celebrate promotion to League One
Wrexham players celebrate promotion to League One (Image credit: Future)

As half a dozen League Two fixtures concluded last Tuesday night it dawned on FourFourTwo. Our trip to watch Wrexham play bottom-of-the-table Forest Green (arranged exactly a month ago) could now feasibly coincide with Phil Parkinson’s men securing their second successive promotion, leaving them two leagues away from the Premier League promised land.

Like others, my relationship with the Wrexham story has gone through various stages: initial confusion in 2021: “You what? Him off Deadpool and the other one whose name I recognise but can’t quite picture are buying Wrexham? Sure”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1