West Ham emerge as surprise Liverpool rivals to Ruben Amorim appointment
Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has been the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool for some time but West Ham seem to be pulling out all the stops to get there first
West Ham have emerged as surprise competition to Liverpool in a bid to tempt Sporting boss Ruben Amorim to the Premier League.
CNN and The Athletic have both reported West Ham’s interest in Amorim as a potential successor to David Moyes, whose contract situation at the London Stadium has rumbled on for months.
The Scot has been increasingly tetchy in response to questions about his future amid speculation that the powers that be at West Ham may look to replace him this summer.
Liverpool target Ruben Amorim 'flown into London to meet West Ham'
Amorim has meanwhile been the favourite for the Liverpool job since Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso ruled out a return to Anfield last month, stating his desire to stay on in his current role.
However, The Athletic have reported that Amorim is just one of several potential candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are said to be close to finalising their assessment of their options, and Amorim may or may not be part of their thinking at the end of that process.
That may theoretically give a more single-minded West Ham the advantage in negotiations with Amorim, who has Sporting just a game or two away from being crowned Portuguese champions for the second time under his watch.
CNN Portugal meanwhile claim that Amorim was spirited away to London on a private jet provided by the Hammers on Monday to hold discussions with the club.
Moyes is currently in his second spell of West Ham boss after returning to the club to save them from relegation in December 2019.
The former Manchester United boss has since lifted them to the top half of the Premier League and last year guided them to their first European silverware since 1980 in the form of the Conference League (unless you count the Intertoto Cup, but come on).
