Horseshoe: football tactics explained

By Jack Lacey-Hatton
published

What actually is the horseshoe? Here's your handy tactical explainer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta embraces Martin Odegaard after a game against Everton in September 2023.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have used the horseshoe to great effect (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football fans in the UK never cease to baffle continental supporters about what they consider applause-worthy during a game.

A cushioned header back to the goalkeeper when under no pressure? Always well received. And we will often explode with a roar of encouragement when our team wins a corner, regardless of how often they actually result in a goal.

