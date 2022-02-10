Why is no one talking about the incredible new skill move invented by Joelinton this week?
By Mark White published
Expect Joelinton teeing the ball up onto his own face to replayed on Soccer AM for years
Some call him Joelinton. Others call him Ronaldinho reborn.
Newcastle United's no.7 is having a great season since converting to a midfield role and running games for the Magpies. He was particularly instrumental against Manchester United with a man of the match performance and this week against Everton, he was a huge presence, striding from box to box and knitting play for the Magpies.
And then, in one not-so-slick move, the Brazilian attempted a shot that ricocheted off his own face, in what can only be described in a moment probably harder to recreate than actually score.
Joelinton just did this in Everton’s box 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BZnlh4UPleFebruary 8, 2022
Joelinton's error didn't really mean much in the grand scheme of things. The Toon picked up a valuable three points in the battle against the drop.
With such a moment going under the radar though, it seems unlikely to become a staple of five-star skillers on FIFA 23; it's perhaps not going to capture the imagination of freestylers on playgrounds across the country.
Joelinton could have invented the Cruyff turn, but Johan Cruyff could never have hit his own head with his own shot.February 9, 2022
Still… we enjoyed it.
