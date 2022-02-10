Trending

Why is no one talking about the incredible new skill move invented by Joelinton this week?

By published

Expect Joelinton teeing the ball up onto his own face to replayed on Soccer AM for years

Joelinton
(Image credit: Getty)

Some call him Joelinton. Others call him Ronaldinho reborn.

Newcastle United's no.7 is having a great season since converting to a midfield role and running games for the Magpies. He was particularly instrumental against Manchester United with a man of the match performance and this week against Everton, he was a huge presence, striding from box to box and knitting play for the Magpies.

And then, in one not-so-slick move, the Brazilian attempted a shot that ricocheted off his own face, in what can only be described in a moment probably harder to recreate than actually score. 

See more

Joelinton's error didn't really mean much in the grand scheme of things. The Toon picked up a valuable three points in the battle against the drop.

With such a moment going under the radar though, it seems unlikely to become a staple of five-star skillers on FIFA 23; it's perhaps not going to capture the imagination of freestylers on playgrounds across the country.

See more

Still… we enjoyed it. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September. 