Premier League table – by expected goals: why everything you thought about this season is wrong

xPts: 52

Points: 73

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold on now. Let’s try that again. What?

Yes, Jurgen Klopp’s 2019/20 Liverpool, statistically the best club team of all time, anywhere, apparently shouldn’t even be top of a table they’re currently leading by 22 points. This is the kind of thing that turns people against xG statistics, so let’s at least try to explain it.

It was always likely that a team with 73 points from 75 available may have been overperforming their shot data. Liverpool have been superb but nobody would’ve expected them to drop only two points all season – well, except Mark Lawrenson, who has been predicting this for years. Even so, it feels like overkill to say Liverpool would be expected to have dropped another 21. They clearly belong at the top of the league.

But their low xPts calculation isn’t based on nothing. In the first half of the season, Liverpool recorded several narrow wins in games of fine margins. Stattos and data-haters alike might agree that Klopp & Co. rode their luck to win at home to Watford and away at Chelsea, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Wolves. Furthermore, they kept only two clean sheets in their first 15 matches, and that’s a very rare way to win league titles.

You may scoff. Hell, we’re sceptical ourselves. And this is why: when you take 97% of the points on offer, and a metric dictates that you’ll virtually never take all three points from a game, the statistics will say your points tally is inflated. Even when Liverpool dismantled Leicester on Boxing Day, they were given 2.98 xPts instead of 3, because one time in 100 that identical match ends in a draw – and those game-by-game discrepancies add up.

However, to suggest that Liverpool have been a little fortunate as well as a lot fantastic isn’t totally absurd, and neither does it undermine their magnificent achievement. It’s a freak season. They’re still phenomenal.