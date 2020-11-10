5 contenders to replace Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Garry Monk has been sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after just over a year in charge.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the contenders who could replace him as the Owls’ new boss.

Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis has not been in the dugout since May 2019 with Middlesbrough (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pulis has extensive Championship experience, but has not had a job since being sacked by Middlesbrough in May 2019. Pulis memorably led Stoke to the Premier League, the FA Cup final and into the Europa League during a seven-year spell that ended in 2013. After stints with Crystal Palace and West Brom, Pulis took over at Middlesbrough in 2017 before leaving last year.

Paul Cook

Paul Cook, who left Wigan at the end of last season, could be in contention for the vacancy at Hillsborough (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cook left Wigan at the end of last season following their relegation to League One after being handed a 12-point deduction for entering administration. Cook had led Wigan to the League One title in his first season in charge in 2017-18 and an 18th-placed finish in the Championship the following year. During his tenure, Cook oversaw memorable FA Cup victories over Premier League sides Manchester City, West Ham and Bournemouth and twice broke the record for the club’s biggest league victory, which included the 8-0 win over Hull earlier this year.

Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson’s sacking from Watford came as a surprise, and he could be considered for the vacancy (Matthew Childs/Pool/PA)

Former Wednesday captain Pearson was sacked as Watford manager in July with two games remaining of the Premier League season and it came as something of a surprise. The Hornets had been bottom of the table when Pearson was appointed in December but he had helped lift them to three points clear of the drop zone when he was dismissed. Among his successes was a remarkable 3-0 victory to end Liverpool’s long unbeaten run. Before Watford, Pearson won promotion with Leicester to both the Championship and Premier League.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe’s long tenure at Bournemouth ended with their relegation (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Howe’s 25-year association with Bournemouth came to an end after he departed the club by mutual consent following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Howe had been the second longest-serving manager in the top four divisions when he left the Cherries after over 450 games in charge across two spells. Under his guidance, Bournemouth climbed from League Two to the Premier League, where they remained for five seasons before returning to the Championship earlier this year.

Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley has been considered for the Sheffield Wednesday role before and is likely to be again (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The former Lincoln and Braintree boss has already been linked with a vacancy at Hillsborough in the past, before the appointment of Monk, but Cowley joined Huddersfield instead. Alongside his brother Nicky, Cowley kept Huddersfield in the Championship but was sacked just after the season ended this summer. Previously, Cowley led Lincoln to the National League and League Two titles, as well as winning the Checkatrade Trophy in 2018.