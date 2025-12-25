'I’ve always hated Liverpool since the 1990s, when you saw Kevin Keegan with his head slumped behind the boards at Anfield' Dan Burn on the Newcastle United revenge 29 years in the making

Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy came to an end back in March as the Magpies were crowned 2025 Carabao Cup champions.

The Geordies scored shortly before half-time against Arne Slot's Liverpool thanks to a Dan Burn header choreographed on the training ground.

Alexander Isak, now of Liverpool, put Newcastle 2-0 up shortly after the restart, and although consolation goalscorer Federico Chiesa made those in black-and-white sweat for the final few minutes, the cup was bound for the north-east.

Dan Burn: 'I've always hated Liverpool'

Dan Burn celebrates his goal in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve always hated Liverpool since the 1990s, when you saw Kevin Keegan with his head dropped down behind the boards at Anfield,” Burn told FourFourTwo, recalling one of the Premier League's most iconic fixtures - a 4-3 Liverpool win with Stan Collymore 'closing in' to break Newcastle hearts.

“It was ingrained in me as a Newcastle supporter to have respect for them, because we’re similar cities, working-class cities, but also to hate them because they’re good, aren’t they? They win all the time.

Dan Burn with the Carabao Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They [Liverpool players] were class, to be fair to them,” Burn added, describing the Reds' full-time reaction at Wembley. “Virgil van Dijk came straight up and congratulated us. They were all good. They probably knew on the day that they were well beaten.”

“Obviously with all the stuff that went on over the summer, that’s probably added to [the rivalry] a bit.

“You can feel, definitely from the fans’ point of view anyway, that there’s something big there. So I’d love to beat them in the league at some point, before I’m not here any more.”

Isak's protracted and acrimonious Anfield switch set the two clubs and their respective fanbases on a collision course over the summer, and it's fair to say neither club has begun the 2025/26 campaign in the manner they would have liked.

Isak has struggled for fitness and form since making the move while Newcastle haven't quite clicked into gear as a team with new signings finding it difficult to acclimatise.

Dan Burn fractured his rib and punctured his lung in a tackle with Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burn, meanwhile, is sidelined for an extended period with a punctured lung and fractured rib, sustained in the 1-0 derby defeat against Sunderland earlier this month.

Newcastle visit Liverpool in the reverse fixture of their 3-2 home defeat at the end of January.