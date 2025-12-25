"In the tunnel, I said to Diego Maradona, ‘I’m pissed.’ He said, ‘It’s OK, Gazza, so am I…’ I just started laughing!" Paul Gascoigne on lining up against Maradona
The maverick pair were two of the game’s most skilful - and unpredictable - players of their generation
The thought of seeing Paul Gascoigne and Diego Maradona on the same pitch was a mouthwatering proposition for fans of that era.
The maverick duo were two peas in a pod - capable of moments of breathtaking genius on the pitch and equally as likely to indulge in acts of self-sabotage off it.
With Gascoigne arriving in Serie A a year after Maradona had departed Napoli, the pair never shared the pitch in a competitive game, but their paths did cross - and the story is as brilliant as you’d expect.
Gazza on playing against Maradona
“Playing against Maradona, f** king hell… I did it a few times in Soccer Aid and in Seville, and he was still unbelievable," said Gascoigne, speaking in an exclusive interview for FourFourTwo magazine, to coincide with the launch of his new book Eight. “We could have done f**king rehab together! I’ve had a couple of drinks with him.”
The clash Gascoigne mentions in Seville was a charity game when Gazza’s Lazio side headed to Spain in November 1992.
“Lazio dropped me from playing on the Sunday because they wanted me to play against Maradona on the Tuesday, and I wasn’t happy about that, so I f**ked off to Euro Disney,” he explains, of his impromptu trip to the Paris theme park.
“They found out where I was, and I was drunk, but I told them, ‘I’ll meet the players in Seville and I’ll play against Maradona, OK.’
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I got on the plane and got pissed. In the tunnel, I said, ‘Diego, I’m pissed.’ He said, ‘It’s OK, Gazza, so am I…’ I just started laughing!
“I scored in that game – I beat about five players, an unbelievable goal. If I didn’t know what the f**k I was doing, the defence had no chance.
“I looked at Maradona and said, ‘F**king beat that then, will you?’ And he f**king did! What a goal – I went, ‘Oh, f**k me!’
“Afterwards I went back to Lazio and they said, ‘We’re fining you £40,000,’ so I f**ked off back to Euro Disney again. After that they said, ‘OK, we’ll call it quits, just get back here.’”
Sadly, the pair didn’t cross paths on the pitch again until retirement, with Maradona returning to Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys in 1993, before he made his final appearance for his country at the 1994 World Cup, when he failed a drugs test.
Gazza, meanwhile, would spend three years in Serie A with Lazio, before returning to the UK when he signed for Rangers. His international career also came to a sudden halt, when he reacted badly to missing out on Glenn Hoddle’s World Cup 98 squad, wrecking the manager’s hotel room.
Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.