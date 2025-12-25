FourFourTwo's Big Premier League wordsearch

Get the kettle on! It's a football wordsearch from FourFourTwo.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

There are few finer ways for a football fan to relax than to sit down with a Premier League puzzle to solve, so here's one from us. In all, 20 players have been hidden in our fiendish wordsearch grid.

Can you find them all? Don't worry: there's no time limit on this one. But we do want to know your time, so let us know in the comments when this elusive score of players has revealed itself.

It's not just wordsearches. We have a bunch of football quizzes available courtesy of Kwizly including quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world.

One of our favourites is this nasty little quiz that asks you to name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality in honour of the league's truly unique stars.

We also have an entertaining Premier League spot the ball and this top-notch quiz that asks you to put players, managers, clubs and more into the correct order from earliest to latest.

Finally, why not tackle our mega World Cup countries quiz with 80+ answers required. And remember: you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.