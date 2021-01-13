5 of the most notable recent encounters – Liverpool v Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday as they renew a decades-old rivalry between two of the most successful clubs in British football.

United usurped the reigning champions at the top of the table on Tuesday evening when they won 1-0 at Burnley, in the process setting up a classic showdown at the weekend.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most notable recent encounters on Merseyside.

Liverpool 1 Manchester United 2 – March 22, 2015

With his side trailing to Juan Mata’s early strike, Reds boss Brendan Rodgers sent on Steven Gerrard as a half-time substitute, but the plan did not work. Gerrard was back in the dressing room before he had broken sweat as a 38-second cameo ended when he was shown a red card for stamping on Ander Herrera. A stunning Mata volley made it 2-0 and although Daniel Sturridge pulled one back for the home side, Louis Van Gaal’s men headed home with all the points despite Simon Mignolet’s stoppage-time penalty save from Wayne Rooney.

Liverpool 3 Manchester United 1 – March 6, 2011

Liverpool’s Dirk Kuyt (right) celebrates completing his hat-trick with team-mate Lucas Leiva (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dirk Kuyt dented United’s title charge as Sir Alex Ferguson’s men endured a miserable day at Anfield. The Holland international plundered a hat-trick – the first for the club against the Red Devils since Peter Beardsley’s treble in 1990 – scoring twice before the break and completing his haul with 25 minutes remaining, on each occasion with a helping hand from January signing Luis Suarez. Substitute Javier Hernandez’s late strike came as little consolation, although United went on to win the title by nine points.

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 1 – September 13, 2008

Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez tasted Premier League victory over United for the first time since his arrival in 2004 courtesy of Ryan Babel’s late winner. Carlos Tevez had got the visitors off to the perfect start when he put them ahead with just three minutes gone, but the Reds were level after goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar palmed a cross against team-mate Wes Brown and saw the ball roll into his own net. Babel won it with 13 minutes remaining and United’s misery was compounded at the death when defender Nemanja Vidic was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 3 – September 11, 1999

Manchester United striker Andy Cole scored and was later sent off in a 3-2 win at Liverpool (PA)

Jamie Carragher had a day to forget on an eventful afternoon on Merseyside. The defender headed a Ryan Giggs cross past his own goalkeeper Sander Westerveld to open the scoring and then bundled the ball into the Dutchman’s net for a second time a minute before the break. In the meantime, Andy Cole had made it 2-0 before Sami Hyypia reduced the deficit and although Patrik Berger gave the home side hope, United held firm despite Cole’s 71st-minute dismissal.

Liverpool 3 Manchester United 3 – January 4, 1994

Graeme Souness saw his Liverpool team fight back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

In what proved to be one of Graeme Souness’ final games as Liverpool manager – he resigned a little more than three weeks later following an FA Cup third-round replay defeat at the hands of first division Bristol City – his side mounted a remarkable fightback after suffering a disastrous start to the game. Goals from Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin inside the opening 24 minutes left the home side with a mountain to climb. But climb it they did as Nigel Clough’s double before half-time set up Neil Ruddock to snatch a point with a 79th-minute header.