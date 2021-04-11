5 things we learned in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Celtic found their scoring touch while Rangers’ win over Hibernian will come as welcome news to Aberdeen, who have now cut the gap on the Easter Road men to four points in the race for third place.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what else we learned from the weekend’s Premiership action.

Heaven 17 for Rangers

🏆 Our 100% @spfl record at Ibrox continues.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 11, 2021

Steven Gerrard’s team have transformed Ibrox into a fortress this season, winning all 17 league games on home soil. Hibs became only the third Scottish side to even score in Govan this term, following Motherwell and Dundee United, but Kevin Nisbet’s goal was not enough to stop the new champions marching to a 2-1 victory thanks to strikes from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent.

Celtic back on the goal trail

🎙️ "I'm always happy to contribute, score goals and create chances. It was a good win for us today."@Moielyo On the Match ⬇️#CELLIV 🍀 pic.twitter.com/zNSMfEivp6— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 10, 2021

Celtic picked a good time to rediscover their goalscoring hunger. The Hoops’ 6-0 hammering of Livingston on Saturday was their biggest Premiership win of the season and came a week before their Scottish Cup tie against newly-crowned champions Rangers. Mohamed Elyounuoussi grabbed a brace and James Forrest, David Turnbull and Ryan Christie were also on the scoresheet. along with a Jack Fitzwater own goal. John Kennedy’s side will travel to Ibrox with confidence as they look to retain the trophy for the fifth successive season.

All to play for in the bottom three

🗣 "I know they'll give it everything, I've got an honest bunch of boys in there who stick together.— Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) April 10, 2021

Kilmarnock missed the chance to jump out of the danger zone when Ross County twice equalised at Rugby Park. Hamilton fell further adrift after their relegation rivals drew but – having had 27 shots at goal – they showed more than enough in a 1-0 defeat by Dundee United to suggest they will at least go down fighting and possibly mount another great escape with some better luck. Just three points separate the bottom three, while Motherwell’s victory over St Mirren put them 11 ahead of Accies.

Jamie McGrath is fallible at penalties

Big win ⚽️ clean sheet 🧤 @DC44_X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2ZJDSZXhd— Liam Kelly (@liamm_kelly) April 10, 2021

The St Mirren midfielder had scored eight from eight this season before Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved his effort at Fir Park. Kelly had been one of his earlier victims but waited until the last moment before diving to his left and making the stop.

Stephen Glass is arriving at a good time

🔴 Three points and a clean sheet in Perth.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 10, 2021

The new Aberdeen manager will have been delighted to see his side record a second consecutive 1-0 win while sitting in his quarantine hotel room. The victory over St Johnstone gave the Dons an eight-point cushion in the race for a guaranteed European place and kept alive hopes of catching Hibernian. A second win in 11 league games also gave them a boost ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Livingston.