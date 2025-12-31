How to watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso: Live streams, TV details for winner-takes-all clash in AFCON 2025 Group E

Watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Sudan vs Burkina Faso: key information • Date: Wednesday 31 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

The fate of Group E rests on Sudan's fixture against Burkina Faso. Algeria are through and Equatorial Guinea have been knocked out. All that's left is this.

Sudan condemned Equatorial Guinea against the odds on Sunday and kept their hopes very much alive with a 1-0 win.

They're level on three points apiece with the Burkinabe, which means that this is a tantalising straight shoot-out for second spot.

In the event of a draw, Burkina Faso's superior goal difference would take them through. With four points, Sudan might still have a chance of joining them.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Sudan vs Burkina Faso free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Is Sudan vs Burkina Faso on TV in the US?

Football fans in the United States will be able to watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Sudan vs Burkina Faso in Africa

Sudan vs Burkina Faso will be shown live on RTB in Burkina Faso.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan vs Burkina Faso: Preview

The runners-up of Group E will face the winning team from Group F, meaning a clash with Ivory Coast, Cameroon or possibly Mozambique in Marrakech in the round of 16.

Sudan haven't progressed beyond the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations since 2012, when they defeated Burkina Faso in their last group stage match to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Mudather Karika scored both goals in a 2-0 win to secure second place in the group. Sudan were beaten by eventual winners Zambia in the next round.

Burkina Faso lost all three of their matches in that group but dramatically defeated Equatorial Guinea in their first game at AFCON 2025.

The Stallions have fallen short of the knock-out rounds only twice since 2012, losing twice in 2015 and failing to qualify in 2019.

They reached the final in 2013 and the semi-finals in both 2017 and 2021, marking them out as a team expected to get out of the groups in a 24-team tournament.

If they're to finish second in the group, they might have to find their shooting boots.

Burkina Faso are yet to score earlier than the 95th minute and they seldom looked like changing it against Algeria.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sudan 1-1 Burkina Faso

Neither team scored in their games against Algeria and both made heavy work of scoring against Equatorial Guinea. We're backing Burkina Faso to secure second but they'll have to score to do it.