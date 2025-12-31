How to watch Mozambique vs Cameroon: Live streams, TV coverage for exciting AFCON Group F shoot-out in Agadir

Watch Mozambique vs Cameroon at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Mozambique vs Cameroon: key information • Date: Wednesday 31 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Stade d'Agadir, Agadir • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

With Ivory Coast in charge of the group and taking on back-markers Gabon in the last game, the outcome of Group F rests on this tantalising decider between Mozambique and Cameroon.

The Mambas beat Gabon to keep every possible position on the table going into the final group fixture.

Mozambique have three points to Cameroon's four, so if they beat the Indomitable Lions in Agadir they'll finish second and qualify directly for the round of 16.

A draw takes Cameroon into the last 16 but should be enough for Mozambique too. They can't finish last and already have three points on the board.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Mozambique vs Cameroon online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Mozambique vs Cameroon for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Mozambique vs Cameroon live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Mozambique vs Cameroon free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Mozambique vs Cameroon from anywhere

Out of the country when Mozambique vs Cameroon is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Is Mozambique vs Cameroon on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States will be able to watch Mozambique vs Cameroon on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Mozambique vs Cameroon in Africa

Mozambique vs Cameroon will be live on TVM 1 in Mozambique and Canal 2 International and CRTV Sports in Cameroon.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Mozambique vs Cameroon: Preview

This Africa Cup of Nations has already been a historic one for Mozambique, who won a game at the tournament for the first time in their 17th match.

They had to do it the hard way. The Mambas scored two goals in five minutes to go 2-0 up against Gabon but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal before the break set up a tense second half.

Mozambique were 3-2 winners on Sunday and put themselves beyond Gabon's reach in the process.

They're the underdogs for their last Group F match but it's no foregone conclusion. Cameroon have scored a single goal in each of their two games and only one of them was scored by a Cameroon player.

Unlike Mozambique, Cameroon know exactly what it takes to win AFCON matches.

The Indomitable Lions have won the Africa Cup of Nations five times, most recently in 2017, and haven't failed to get out of the group stage since 2015.

Cameroon reached the semi-finals for the tenth time in 2021 and have the confidence of history in their corner as they seek to take a big step towards another.

Their last encounters with Mozambique were qualifying matches for World Cup 2022, both of which ended in Cameroonian wins.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Mozambique 0-1 Cameroon

We're not expecting a break-out high-scoring performance from the Indomitable Lions but we're backing a narrow win.