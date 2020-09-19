Aberdeen have more to give as they chase seventh-successive win – Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes claims there is more to come from his team as they chase a seventh-consecutive win.

The Dons are looking to extend their impressive run in all competitions when they host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Aberdeen have bounced back in style from their opening-day defeat to Rangers and the breach of coronavirus protocols that followed it from eight of their players.

And they have plenty to look forward to with a Europa League trip to Sporting Lisbon to follow next Thursday.

McInnes told the club’s official website: “Winning six games in a row is very pleasing and some of the performances have been very good, but I am looking for more.

“The exciting part for me is that I know there is better in us. All we’ve done is make a start. There’s so much more to do this season – but this start gives us confidence and encouragement.

“Consistency is the crucial thing, putting in performances and getting results game after game. That won’t be easy as we welcome Stephen Robinson and his Motherwell side to Pittodrie.

“We’ve had a lot of close games in recent times and they got back to winning ways last weekend so they will come here in confident mood.

“But we can be confident too given the way that we are playing at present. If we can continue in that vein, we will give ourselves every chance of getting the result we want.”