Hard Rock Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Hard Rock Stadium is the joint-smallest of the United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 and will host seven matches including Scotland's opener against Brazil and the third place play-off on July 18.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, a year on from holding eight matches in the Club World Cup.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of Hard Rock Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Hard Rock Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 Interior view of Hard Rock Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Interior view of Hard Rock Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hard Rock Stadium is in fact the famous Dolphin Stadium at Miami Gardens in Florida. It will host World Cup 2026 matches as Miami Stadium. It opened in 1987 and has been the venue for six Super Bowls but was not selected for use at the World Cup in the United States in 1994, when Florida's matches were played in Orlando.

The southernmost of the USA's 11 venues, Hard Rock Stadium will host seven matches spanning almost the entire duration of World Cup 2026 and including at least two involving former World Cup winners Uruguay.

Hard Rock Stadium has been used for football matches since 1994 and a long list of friendlies has been played there by clubs and national teams from outside the USA. Miami was also a host city for Copa America in 2024 and the Club World Cup in 2025, when eight matches were held at Hard Rock Stadium.

The home of the Miami Dolphins will host seven World Cup 2026 matches, made up of four in the group stage, one in the Round of 32, a quarter-final, and the match nobody wants to play in on the day before the final.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location

Where is Hard Rock Stadium located?

Hard Rock Stadium is located in a sea of car parking in Miami Gardens, to the north of Miami and south of Fort Lauderdale. It's just 10 miles from the Atlantic Ocean and is closer to the Bahamas than it is to any other World Cup venue.

There is parking for nearly 27,000 cars but fans can also travel from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando or Tampa Bay to Brightline Aventura Station on the Brightline intercity rail service.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium?

Hard Rock Stadium is the joint-smallest United States stadium among the World Cup 2026 venues. It will have a seated capacity of 65,000 for its seven matches.

Tenants

Who plays at Hard Rock Stadium usually?

There have been many football matches at Hard Rock Stadium but it is, first and foremost, the storied permanent home of the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise. The college football Miami Hurricanes also play their home games at the stadium, which has hosted the annual NCAA Orange Bowl game since 1996.

Hard Rock Stadium is a true multipurpose stadium. It's held boxing matches, has been the venue of the the Miami Open of tennis since 2019, and was home to the Florida Marlins baseball team for 18 years.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Hard Rock Stadium hosting?

Hard Rock Stadium will host four group stage matches and three knock-out games at the 2026 World Cup.