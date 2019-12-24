Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson believes Livingston deserve more respect

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson reckons “underrated” Livingston deserve more respect for their football as well as being “horrible” to play against.

So he will not be too concerned if he needs to pop up with another last-gasp winner against Gary Holt’s men.

Ferguson proved the match-winner in a five-goal thriller between the teams at Pittodrie 12 months ago and he expects another tough encounter at the same venue on Boxing Day.

Ferguson said: “Hopefully it will be (a little bit easier) but they are a good side – Livingston are pretty underrated in the league by most people.

“I like the way they go about their business. They are hard-working and better on the ball than most people think.

“They are a good football team so they deserve that respect that a Premiership team should get.

“And it will be another tough game. Every time we have played Livingston it has been a tough game. That game you spoke about we were 2-1 down at half-time and managed to get ourselves back in it and grab the winner.

“The last time we played away down there we came away 2-0 winners but the game was pretty even and we just took our chances on the day. We are not going to take them lightly.”

The 20-year-old added: “They are a top side. They have got good players, the big boy up front (Lyndon Dykes) is good, they are good in the middle of the park. They get in and around you, they don’t allow you any sort of time on the ball.

“They are horrible to play against. I think that’s what everyone wants to be like – to be horrible to play against and hard to break down.

“But I think if we are at our best and play the football we want to play and we get things right, then we should come away with three points.”