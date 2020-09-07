Aberdeen preparing to welcome fans back to Pittodrie

Aberdeen expect 300 of their fans to be given the green light to return to Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Granite City stadium is set to be one of three arenas in Scotland to host a test event when the Premiership returns at the weekend.

Fans have been absent from matches since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dons hope to first see a section of their support return for the home game against Kilmarnock and even more for the visit of Motherwell the following weekend.

We are now expecting confirmation tomorrow that our application for a test event with 300 season ticket holders for Kilmarnock (12/9/20) has been successful.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 7, 2020

Earlier in the season, the club saw their match against St Johnstone postponed after eight first-team players broke coronavirus protocols, angering First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.