Accrington midfielder Finley charged by FA
Accrington midfielder Sam Finley has been charged by the Football Association over an incident that occurred during the New Year’s Day defeat to Rochdale.
Finley is alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting language in the 23rd minute of Stanley’s 2-1 Sky Bet League One loss to Dale.
The FA added in a statement: “It is further alleged that his language constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality.”
Finley now has until March 5 to provide a response.
Accrington said in a statement on their website: “The club will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.