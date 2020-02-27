Accrington midfielder Finley charged by FA

Accrington midfielder Sam Finley has been charged by the Football Association over an incident that occurred during the New Year’s Day defeat to Rochdale.

Finley is alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting language in the 23rd minute of Stanley’s 2-1 Sky Bet League One loss to Dale.

The FA added in a statement: “It is further alleged that his language constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality.”

Finley now has until March 5 to provide a response.

Accrington said in a statement on their website: “The club will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time.”