Adidas drop the new Predator Edge boots
By Mark White published
Adidas' Predator Edge boots are a smooth take on a classic icon and are set to be worn by the likes of Paul Pogba, David Alaba and Toni Duggan
The new Adidas Predator Edge boots have been unveiled by the German manufacturer, with the likes of Paul Pogba, David Alaba and Toni Duggan modelling them.
After two spiky iterations of the classic Predator style, Adi has introduced a much smoother boot for 2022, with the Edge bringing in curved ridges for striking the ball. This new "Zone Skin" is said to be a huge new innovation for the brand, which gives better swerve, spin and grip while controlling the ball.
The rubberised ribs now cover the boot on four control zones, making this a much more dynamic football boot than the classic Predators, such as the Mania or the Accelerator. While this is a brand that has always been associated with midfielders and playmakers, this new update makes the boot a lot more for the all-rounder.
"The Predator Edge, to me, feels like a new boot for a new era of football," Lyon star Wendie Renard says. "When I put them on I feel powerful – like I can achieve anything both on and off the pitch, I want to help players worldwide see the possibilities where others see the impossible."
There's plenty new with this latest model. A newly-developed "fact frame" on the sole makes the Predator a lot more stable, while distributing weight to the front of the boot, while the "facet fit" collar uses Adidas's Primeknit technology to make these things as snug as anything when you're wearing them.
Oh – and Predator diehards will be curious to see that this new boot comes in Adidas's "sapphire edge" shades and not the classic black/white/red colourway.
"Since 1994 we’ve continued to push the boundaries of innovation through our Predator designs, ensuring the boot remains at the forefront of football technology," Artur Markowski, Senior Product Manager at Adidas said. "But Predator is more than just a boot. It is synonymous with iconic footballing moments, worn by greats of the game, and will continue to carry this legacy with the new generation of players who are proving that impossible is nothing, both on and off the pitch."
The new Adidas Predator Edge is available on Adidas.co.uk now – RRP £180
